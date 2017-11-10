Triumph’s 2018 Tiger 800s

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2018 Tiger 800 XC and XR line-up at the Milan Motorcycle Show, November 7.

Over 200 upgrades to the chassis and engine have been made.

A new generation engine, along with technology, comfort and style have been the focus of the upgrades.

The 94 horsepower, 800cc triple is mass-optimised and it’s claimed to provide more immediate power delivery.

A shorter first gear ratio should provide a range of benefits for its dual-sport purposes.

A few kilos has also been shed from the exhaust.

Technology improvements come in the way of colour TFT instruments, six riding modes, Brembo front brakes, LED lighting and cruise control updates.

Comfort is expected to be improved by a new seat compound and handlebar setting; Showa suspension, five-position adjustable windscreen and aero diffusers.

New bodywork includes high quality painted finishes with updated side panel designs, along with higher quality badges, graphics and detailing.

The Tiger 800 will be available in three road variants (XR, XRX and XRT), two off-roaders (XCX and XCA), and one low ride height model (XRx).

Triumph Tiger 800 new features

Five-inch adjustable TFT instruments – Full colour, clear instrumentation provides precise rider information with intuitive operation

New all-LED lighting – Offering improved visibility and enhanced style, LED signature lighting creates clear views in front and behind

Switchcubes and five-way joystick – New ergonomically designed handlebar switch cubes and joystick are intuitive and comfortable to operate

Illuminated backlit buttons – Handlebar mounted switchcube buttons are now illuminated, allowing for easier night-time use

“Off-Road Pro” riding mode – Delivering the most focused off-road set up ever, advanced riders can opt to turn systems off and be in total control

Brembo front brakes – Twin Brembo front brakes deliver reliable, premium capability in all conditions

Five-way adjustable wind screen and aero diffusers – Single hand adjustable windscreen, delivering enhanced wind protection for category leading rider aero comfort

Updated cruise control – Accessed easily through the left hand switchcube, the simple-to-use, single button cruise control helps reduce rider fatigue

Triumph Tiger 800 core features: