Triumph’s 2018 Tiger 800s

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2018 Tiger 800 XC and XR line-up at the Milan Motorcycle Show, November 7.

2018 Triumph Tiger 800 unveiled XCA XRT static front three quarter forest

Over 200 upgrades to the chassis and engine have been made.

A new generation engine, along with technology, comfort and style have been the focus of the upgrades.

2018 Triumph tiger 800 unveiled XRT static front three quarter forest
The road-focussed Tiger 800 XRT.

The 94 horsepower, 800cc triple is mass-optimised and it’s claimed to provide more immediate power delivery.

A shorter first gear ratio should provide a range of benefits for its dual-sport purposes.

2018 Triumph tiger 800 unveiled XCA static front three quarter desert
The Tiger 800 XCA is at home in the desert.

A few kilos has also been shed from the exhaust.

Technology improvements come in the way of colour TFT instruments, six riding modes, Brembo front brakes, LED lighting and cruise control updates.

2018 Triumph tiger 800 unveiled XRT action tracking front three quarter crossing bridge
Hey Daily Grind, see ya!

Comfort is expected to be improved by a new seat compound and handlebar setting; Showa suspension, five-position adjustable windscreen and aero diffusers.

New bodywork includes high quality painted finishes with updated side panel designs, along with higher quality badges, graphics and detailing.

The Tiger 800 will be available in three road variants (XR, XRX and XRT), two off-roaders (XCX and XCA), and one low ride height model (XRx).

2018 Triumph tiger 800 unveiled XCA action front three quarter desert sand
Home is where the heart is.

Triumph Tiger 800 new features

  • Five-inch adjustable TFT instruments – Full colour, clear instrumentation provides precise rider information with intuitive operation
  • New all-LED lighting – Offering improved visibility and enhanced style, LED signature lighting creates clear views in front and behind
  • Switchcubes and five-way joystick – New ergonomically designed handlebar switch cubes and joystick are intuitive and comfortable to operate
  • Illuminated backlit buttons – Handlebar mounted switchcube buttons are now illuminated, allowing for easier night-time use
  • “Off-Road Pro” riding mode – Delivering the most focused off-road set up ever, advanced riders can opt to turn systems off and be in total control
  • Brembo front brakes – Twin Brembo front brakes deliver reliable, premium capability in all conditions
  • Five-way adjustable wind screen and aero diffusers – Single hand adjustable windscreen, delivering enhanced wind protection for category leading rider aero comfort
  • Updated cruise control – Accessed easily through the left hand switchcube, the simple-to-use, single button cruise control helps reduce rider fatigue

Triumph Tiger 800 core features:

  • Distinctive 800cc three cylinder engine with ride-by-wire electronic throttle control
  • Up to six riding modes
  • Heated rider and pillion seats
  • Sump and radiator guards
  • Switchable ABS and traction control
  • Tailored ergonomics – adjustable seat height and handlebar position
  • Onboard computer
  • Immobiliser
  • Premium adjustable front and rear suspension
  • Centre stand
  • Heated grips
  • Hand guards
  • Engine protection bars
  • Power sockets (1 x 12v, 1 x USB)

