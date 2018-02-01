Triumph announce lighter, better-handling Tiger 1200s

From Triumph:

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the brand new 2018 Tiger 1200 XC and XR line-up, the most advanced Tiger models ever. The all-new range is the latest addition to a legendary bloodline that began 80 years ago and has been purpose-built to handle the ultimate in on- road adventures and off-road challenges, with every single new technological innovation, engine enhancement, premium specification, and style update designed specifically to help deliver a perfect ride.

• Significantly lighter

Up to 10kg lighter than the previous generation

Weight savings achieved across the engine, chassis and exhaust components

Up to 100 improvements per motorcycle over the previous models

Delivering improved manoeuvrability and better off-road agility



• More capable for every road and serious all-day riding

Significant engine upgrade for more immediate power delivery and feel, enhanced rider ergonomics and

• The highest level of state-of-the-art technology ever on a Tiger

New Adaptive Cornering Lighting

Adaptive Cornering Lighting New Adjustable full colour TFT Instruments

Adjustable full colour TFT Instruments New All-LED lighting

All-LED lighting New “Off Road Pro” riding mode, with a choice of up to six riding modes

“Off Road Pro” riding mode, with a choice of up to six riding modes New Illuminated, ergonomically-designed backlit switchgear

Illuminated, ergonomically-designed backlit switchgear New Triumph Shift Assist for clutchless gear changes, both up and down the gearbox

Triumph Shift Assist for clutchless gear changes, both up and down the gearbox New Keyless ignition

Keyless ignition New Updated cruise control

Updated cruise control All of these add to the Tiger 1200’s extensive core state-of the art

• Even more Tiger style

New premium bodywork

premium bodywork New cast and spoked wheels

cast and spoked wheels New metallised tank badge and side panels

metallised tank badge and side panels New contemporary graphics

The new Tiger 1200 family range

Triumph’s brand-new Tiger 1200 range has taken major steps forward with significant engineering and technological updates – the result is an even more responsive adventure bike that combines both maximum enjoyment on the road with complete confidence off-road.

Purposeful, muscular and distinctive, the legendary 80-year Triumph Tiger bloodline is unmistakable. The 1200’s silhouette now carries even more style with new premium bodywork details and finish, so there’s a Tiger for every road, every rider and every adventure.

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer for Triumph Motorcycles said; “The new Tiger 1200 range is so advanced it has taken a full four years to develop, and today we’re proud to launch a family of motorcycles that altogether boasts significant class-leading engine characteristics, rider-focused technological innovations and premium styling; all in the name of first-class riding enjoyment. These are by far the most adventure-ready Tigers ever built.”

Benefits of the new Tiger 1200

Significantly lighter by up to 10kg

The new Tiger 1200 range sees a substantial weight reduction of up to an incredible 10kg compared to the previous generation thanks to a range of developments across the engine, chassis and exhaust system. This has improved each model’s responsiveness and dynamic capability even further, while significantly enhancing its agility and manoeuvrability – both on and off-road. The result is an engine that delivers all the power needed for complete freedom to ride anywhere and everywhere, with a high first major service interval of 10,000 miles (16,000 km).

Technological advancements

Now even more fully loaded, no other Tiger range has ever boasted this level of state-of-the- art technology. Both XR & XC models include all-new innovative Triumph Adaptive Cornering Lighting for active enhanced visibility when cornering, updated cruise control, new adjustable full-colour TFT display screen, all-new LED lighting, new ergonomically sculpted backlit switchgear and heated grip function, new Triumph Shift Assist for smooth clutchless changes up and down the gearbox, rider-friendly keyless ignition on higher spec models, and an all-new ‘Off-Road Pro’ riding mode on the XC models.

New generation engine

Maintaining its position as the most powerful shaft-driven engine in its class with an impressive 141ps, a significant new engine update gives the Tiger 1200 a more immediate power delivery lower down the rev range and an even better soundtrack. The new torque- laden 1200cc engine enables a breathtakingly smooth reliable delivery through the torque- assist clutch, helping rider control on all surfaces. Complementing these updates are silencer developments offering the same thrilling Tiger Triple sound through an even lighter system. This new generation of Tiger is single-mindedly bred to push every adventure further, in first-class comfort.

Superior riding experience

A new seat compound, revised handlebar positioning and updated frame geometry enhances rider ergonomics for a more commanding riding position and ultra long-distance comfort. All improvements including the new off-road tyre specifications have been carefully chosen to improve rider enjoyment.

Premium style

New elegant sculpted bodywork and stylish wheel specifications enhance the presence and muscular style of the new model, while new metallic badges, signature LED lighting and contemporary graphics create eye-catching points of interest. The Tiger 1200’s even higher quality finish includes wet-painted engine covers that contrast with the black crinkle-effect crank cases and titanium coloured powder-coated frame.

Tiger 1200 core specifications

Core technology

On top of the new generation state-of-the-art technology, the new Tiger 1200 range offers a huge choice of ‘core’ features, innovations and benefits to deliver a superior riding experience; fully integrated management systems controlled by an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), integrated braking system (developed with Continental), optimised cornering ABS & traction control, hill hold, ride-by-wire throttle, and up to six riding modes to configure the motorcycle to suit its terrain at the press of a button. An electrically-adjustable windscreen, heated equipment, and power sockets make every journey even more comfortable.

High specification

The new Tiger also maintains its premium levels of finesse with high specification Brembo brakes, adjustable WP suspension controlled by Triumph’s Semi-Active Suspension technology, a two-position seat height (835-855 mm), adjustable by 20 mm to suit riding style and terrain.

Set-up and ready to go

In addition, the entire Tiger 1200 line-up is also backed by an extensive range of dedicated accessories including all-purpose aluminium luggage giving you the load capacity for any trip and to take you anywhere, any time.

Tiger 1200 models

The new XR line-up is tailor-made to deliver the ultimate on-road/off-road adventure; featuring the XRx and the highest specification XRT.

The new XC line-up has been specifically designed to respond to the most challenging of adventures thanks to a range of specialised off-road features offering even more rough terrain capability, from the XCx to the highest specification XCA.

Tiger 1200 category-defining technology

Specification highlights (varies depending on model)

NEW FEATURES

Triumph Shift Assist – Providing seamless clutchless up and down gearshifts, this system facilitates silky smooth gear changes and significantly reduces rider fatigue

– Providing seamless clutchless up and down gearshifts, this system facilitates silky smooth gear changes and significantly reduces rider fatigue Adaptive Cornering Lighting – Advanced dynamic system providing enhanced night-time visibility, with increasing lighting intensity dependant on lean angle

– Advanced dynamic system providing enhanced night-time visibility, with increasing lighting intensity dependant on lean angle Arrow titanium and carbon fibre silencer – High specification, lightweight and stylish Arrow silencer, finished with a titanium wrap and carbon fibre end cap and strap

– High specification, lightweight and stylish Arrow silencer, finished with a titanium wrap and carbon fibre end cap and strap All-LED lighting – Providing more enhanced visibility and style, Triumph’s LED signature lighting creates clear views ahead and from behind

– Providing more enhanced visibility and style, Triumph’s LED signature lighting creates clear views ahead and from behind 5-inch adjustable TFT instruments – Full colour and clear instrumentation providing precise rider information with an intuitive operation

Full colour and clear instrumentation providing precise rider information with an intuitive operation Backlit handlebar switch cubes and 5-way joystick control – New ergonomically-designed fully backlit handlebar switch cubes and joystick to make night-time use even easier

– New ergonomically-designed fully backlit handlebar switch cubes and joystick to make night-time use even easier “Off-Road Pro” riding mode – Delivering the most focused off-road set up ever, advanced riders can opt to turn off rider aid systems and be in total control with no traction control or ABS intervention

– Delivering the most focused off-road set up ever, advanced riders can opt to turn off rider aid systems and be in total control with no traction control or ABS intervention Keyless ignition – Now even easier to live with daily, featuring a premium keyless ignition

– Now even easier to live with daily, featuring a premium keyless ignition Updated cruise control – Accessed easily through the left hand switchcube, the new single button cruise control helps to reduce rider fatigue

CORE TECHNOLOGY FEATURES include:

Unique 1215cc triple engine with shaft drive (the most powerful shaft driven motorcycle in segment, delivering 141PS)

Triumph Semi-Active Suspension incorporating WP adjustable front and rear suspension

Brembo Monobloc 4-piston radial calipers and integrated braking system

Up to six riding modes

Hill hold control

Electrically adjustable touring screen

Inertial Measurement Unit (six axis)

Optimised cornering ABS

Optimised cornering traction control

Ride-by-wire throttle

Heated grips & heated rider and pillion seats

Advanced on-board computer and immobiliser

Power sockets (2 x 12v, 1 x USB).

Availability and Pricing

The new Tiger 1200 XRt and XCa models will be first to arrive available from February with the remainder of the Tiger 1200 range arriving by mid-March with Manufacturer List Pricing as follows:

Tiger 1200 XRX $24,200 Inc GST + On-road costs

Tiger 1200 XCX $25,600 Inc GST + On-road costs

Tiger 1200 XRT $27,600 Inc GST + On-road costs

Tiger 1200 XCA $29,300 Inc GST + On-road costs

— At-a-glance The Tiger 1200 family guide —

Tiger XC Range

NEW FEATURES Tiger 1200 XCx Tiger 1200 XCA 5″ TFT adjustable instruments ● ● Backlit handlebar switch cubes and 5-way joystick control ● ● Arrow titanium and carbon fibre silencer ● LED adaptive cornering lighting ● Off-Road Pro riding mode ● ● Keyless ignition ● ● LED headlight and LED daytime running lights ● ● Fully blacked out off-road ready spoked wheels ● ● Lighter weight silencer ● Engine protection bars ● ● Triumph Shift Assist ● LED fog lights ● CORE FEATURES Tiger 1200 XCx Tiger 1200 XCA Inertial Measurement Unit (six axis) ● ● Triumph Semi-Active Suspension ● ● Optimised cornering ABS ● ● Optimised cornering traction control ● ● Five riding modes ● Six riding modes ● Ride-by-wire throttle ● ● Hill hold control ● Cruise control ● ● Electrically adjustable screen ● Electrically adjustable touring screen ● Advanced on board computer and immobiliser ● ● Heated rider and pillion seats ● Centre stand ● ● Heated grips ● ● Hand guards ● ● LED self-cancelling indicators ● ● Comfort rider and pillion seats ● ● Aluminium sump guard ● ● Radiator guard ● ● Power sockets (2 x 12v, 1 x USB) ● ●

Tiger XR Range