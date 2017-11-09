Grand America: BMW’s new K 1600

BMW Motorrad has unveiled a full dresser built primarily to take on the American touring segment.

Derived from the BMW K 1600 B, the K 1600 Grand America combines the K 1600’s six-cylinder engine with equipment to make long-distance rides highly comfortable and fascinating.

The model has been styled in the vein of an American highway cruiser – bikes with big engines and low seat heights, combined with plenty of wind protection and luggage capacity.

BMW says the design of the BMW K 1600 Grand America “embraces the passion for relaxed, luxurious travel on two wheels.”

The bagger concept of the BMW K 1600 B has been modified and a number of distinctive features have been added.

Chrome-plated exhausts are integrated in the design and the ‘look’ of the Grand America is rounded off with a topcase complete with integrated passenger backrest.

In addition to expanded transport capacity, the BMW Grand America is claimed to offer enhanced travel suitability due to the additional seating comfort for rider and passenger.

Speed is limited to 162 kilometres per hour, which might be due to the additional fittings in the rear section impacting the bike’s handling at higher speeds.

As standard, the new BMW K 1600 Grand America is finished in Blackstorm metallic, while a Style Package is available and consists of a two-colour paint finish combining Blackstorm metallic with Austin Yellow metallic, as well as some extra chrome.

Electronic suspension and reverse assist is standard, with Road and Cruise suspension modes providing fully-automated damping and is claimed to ensure high levels of comfort and excellent traction on virtually all sealed surfaces.

The seating position appears to be relaxed, with slightly forward footboards, while footboards are also available for the passenger as an optional extra.

BMW K 1600 Grand America highlights: