Grand America: BMW’s new K 1600

BMW Motorrad has unveiled a full dresser built primarily to take on the American touring segment.
Derived from the BMW K 1600 B, the K 1600 Grand America combines the K 1600’s six-cylinder engine with equipment to make long-distance rides highly comfortable and fascinating.
The model has been styled in the vein of an American highway cruiser – bikes with big engines and low seat heights, combined with plenty of wind protection and luggage capacity.
BMW says the design of the BMW K 1600 Grand America “embraces the passion for relaxed, luxurious travel on two wheels.”
The bagger concept of the BMW K 1600 B has been modified and a number of distinctive features have been added.
Chrome-plated exhausts are integrated in the design and the ‘look’ of the Grand America is rounded off with a topcase complete with integrated passenger backrest.
In addition to expanded transport capacity, the BMW Grand America is claimed to offer enhanced travel suitability due to the additional seating comfort for rider and passenger.
Speed is limited to 162 kilometres per hour, which might be due to the additional fittings in the rear section impacting the bike’s handling at higher speeds.
As standard, the new BMW K 1600 Grand America is finished in Blackstorm metallic, while a Style Package is available and consists of a two-colour paint finish combining Blackstorm metallic with Austin Yellow metallic, as well as some extra chrome.
Electronic suspension and reverse assist is standard, with Road and Cruise suspension modes providing fully-automated damping and is claimed to ensure high levels of comfort and excellent traction on virtually all sealed surfaces.
The seating position appears to be relaxed, with slightly forward footboards, while footboards are also available for the passenger as an optional extra.
BMW K 1600 Grand America highlights:
- Ultimate luxury touring motorcycle in American style.
- Authentic, harmonious design with dynamically elongated side line that slopes to the rear.
- Topcase with integrated passenger backrest and additional transport capacity for particularly long trips.
- Side cases and topcase with integrated lighting units.
- Optional Style Package with two-colour finish in Blackstorm metallic / Austin Yellow metallic.
- 6-cylinder in-line engine that meets EU4 requirements with an output of 118 kW/160 hp at 7 750 rpm and a maximum torque of 175 Nm at 5 250 rpm.
- Top speed limited to 162 km/h or 101 mph.
- Electronic suspension Dynamic ESA with damping modes “ Road ” and “ Cruise ” as standard.
- Reverse assist for effortless manoeuvring as standard.
- Effective weather protection due to particularly high windshield.
- Low rear frame, passenger seat reduced by 70 millimetres and ergonomically adapted footrest position.
- Footboards for relaxed “feet forward” rider seating position as standard.
- Footboards available for passenger as Original BMW Motorrad Accessory.
- Shift Assistant Pro for shifting up and down without clutch activation as an ex works option.
- Intelligent Emergency Call as an ex works option for rapid assistance in an accident or emergency (only available in European markets with ConnectedDrive capability).
- Standard equipment also includes engine protection bars, ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control DTC, xenon headlight, heated grips, seat heating, Multi-Controller, three riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic), cruise control, audio system with navigation preparation.
- Diverse range of optional equipment items (adaptive turning light, daytime riding light, Keyless Ride, Hill Start Control, central locking etc.).
- Wide range of Original BMW Motorrad Accessories (forged wheels, chrome-plated mirror caps, navigation system etc.)
Be the first to comment