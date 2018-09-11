Gas Gas 2019: Enduro two-strokes

From Gas Gas:

The highly competitive GasGas EC Enduro models are renewed once again for the 2019 model year by incorporating improvements in the frame, suspension, engine, and electrical system.

The Spanish factory freshens the looks of its enduro while keeping intact the wild, attractive lines of its unmistakable two-stroke off-road models.

FRAME AND SUSPENSION · 28.6 mm (1 1/8”) diameter Neken handlebar without crossbar · Neken grips for improved control and rider comfort · GasGas-brand handlebar pad · Redesigned handlebar mounts for improved strength and rigidity.

ENGINE · Redesigned cylinder head (EC300, 2019) · Updated Exhaust porting (EC200, 2019) · 36mm Keihin carburetor (EC200, 2019)

ELECTRICAL SYSTEM · Optimized electric start system · New electrical component installation · Dual-map “Rain/Sun” ignition map switch · Improved enduro computer mounting system.

BODYWORK · New special graphics MY2019 · Frame protector in GasGas red · Updated airbox cover