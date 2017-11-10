Over 100 changes to 2018 Tiger 1200s

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2018 Tiger 1200 XC and XR line-up at the Milan Motorcycle Show (EICMA), November 7.
Triumph claims the new Tiger 1200s are up to 10 kilos lighter than the previous generation.
The weight loss comes from a range of developments across the engine, chassis and exhaust system.
Triumph claims it has improved each model’s responsiveness and dynamic capability, and significantly enhanced the agility and manoeuvrability – both on and off-road.
Both models include cornering lighting, updated cruise control, new adjustable full-colour TFT display screen, all-new LED lighting, new ergonomically sculpted backlit switchgear and heated grip function and up/down quickshifter.
Keyless ignition is featured on higher spec models, as well as an ‘Off-Road Pro’ riding mode on the XC models.
A new generation engine is claimed to provide more immediate power delivery lower down the rev range.
A new seat compound, revised handlebar positioning and updated frame geometry is expected to improve rider ergonomics.
Triumph Tiger 1200 new features:
- Triumph Shift Assist – Providing seamless clutchless up and down gearshifts, this system facilitates silky smooth gear changes and significantly reduces rider fatigue
- Adaptive Cornering Lighting – Advanced dynamic system providing enhanced night-time visibility, with increasing lighting intensity dependant on lean angle
- Arrow titanium and carbon fibre silencer – High specification, lightweight and stylish Arrow silencer, finished with a titanium wrap and carbon fibre end cap and strap
- All-LED lighting – Providing more enhanced visibility and style, Triumph’s LED signature lighting creates clear views ahead and from behind
- Five-inch adjustable TFT instruments – Full colour and clear instrumentation providing precise rider information with an intuitive operation
- Backlit handlebar switch cubes and 5-way joystick control – New ergonomically-designed fully backlit handlebar switch cubes and joystick to make night-time use even easier
- “Off-Road Pro” riding mode – Delivering the most focused off-road set up ever, advanced riders can opt to turn off rider aid systems and be in total control with no traction control or ABS intervention
- Keyless ignition – Now even easier to live with daily, featuring a premium keyless ignition
- Updated cruise control – Accessed easily through the left hand switchcube, the new single button cruise control helps to reduce rider fatigue
Triumph Tiger 1200 core features:
- Unique 1215cc triple engine with shaft drive (the most powerful shaft driven motorcycle in segment, delivering 141PS)
- Triumph Semi-Active Suspension incorporating WP adjustable front and rear suspension
- Brembo Monobloc 4-piston radial calipers and integrated braking system
- Up to six riding modes
- Hill hold control
- Electrically adjustable touring screen
- Inertial Measurement Unit (six-axis)
- Optimised cornering ABS
- Optimised cornering traction control
- Ride-by-wire throttle
- Heated grips & heated rider and pillion seats
- Advanced on-board computer and immobiliser
- Power sockets (2 x 12v, 1 x USB).
