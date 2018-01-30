Home  »  Home Page FeaturesVIdeo   »   The toughest Dakar riders: Malle Moto (video)

The MalleMoto class of the Dakar Rally is for the hardy souls who ride, look after their own bikes and then try to sleep.

Lyndon Poskitt did all this and put a lot of effort into the making of a documentary about his efforts to be there, race and try to win.

This is an awesome video.

 

