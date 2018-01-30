Cool 2018 MX lids from Just1

The Just1 J32 Pro helmet was developed with the primary goal of safety and comfort for the rider. During the design phase, the helmet was designed from the inside out in order to ensure the fitment and rider comfort worked hand in hand with safety. A great deal of time was also spent on creating a radical ventilation system that keeps you cool on the track!

This latest graphic release featuring 9 colour options in the brand new Kick graphic as well as the redesigned Rockstar 2.0, there’s sure to be one to match your personality or gear!