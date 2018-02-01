The history of BMW Motorcycles – video

Even if you aren’t into BMW motorcycles, this is worth a look.
Related Articles
Brits Tom Sykes and Chaz Davies on top of the Ring
Tom Sykes (Kawasaki Racing Team) and Chaz Davies (BMW Motorrad GoldBet) scored one victory each on the Eifel venue, with the Huddersfield-born rider regaining the Championship lead by one point over Sylvain Guintoli (Aprilia Racing Team), while the Welshman rode his S1000RR to first place for the first time after the double win at Aragon last April. […]
Chaz Davies takes maiden double at Aragon WSBK
New BMW rider, Chaz Davies (above), has scored his maiden double win in world superbikes – and his first victory for BMW – taking out both races in emphatic style at round two of the 2013 eni FIM Superbike World Championship at Aragon in northern Spain overnight. […]
Dream Of Dakar
Honda Australia’s off-road race team GHR Honda star in a locally produced four-part documentary Dream of Dakar which is screening on the National Geographic Adventure Channel over the next few weeks. […]
Be the first to comment