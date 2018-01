Kabuto has released it’s new top-of-the line helmet, the Aeroblade 5. With a new design, multiple shell sizes, cool graphics and colour options and a list of features as long as your arm, it’s amazing they can sell this helmet for under $500, but they do.

We’ve just received our new Aeroblade 5 for testing and review, adn we thought we’d kick it off with a video of the unboxing.

Let us know in the comments any questions and any experiences you’ve had with Kabuto helmets.