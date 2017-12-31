A new focus for Cycle Torque

In 2018, Cycle Torque will be focussing on screens – we’re ramping up the content on our new website and planning a motorcycle show for a commercial television station – we can’t say too much now, but we negotiating to have on one of the three major commercial networks.

Change is a constant and we’ve decided to shutter the magazine. A monthly title, even in digital, wasn’t a practical on-going business in 2018, but unlike Two Wheels, Australian Cruiser & Trike and Rapid Bikes, Cycle Torque isn’t going to disappear – just evolve.

As such, you will be seeing a lot more of Cycle Torque online, with up-to-date news, features and bike tests, a new focus on reader and viewer contributions and lots more.

We will be announcing more about the new TV show when we can.

Our newsletter will be published regularly, pointing to all the great articles on Cycle Torque, so please subscribe to that so we can keep in touch.

We will be taking a break over the Christmas/New Year period to re-charge our brains, keep an eye out for our first newsletter of 2018… hope everyone gets a chance to have a ride and take a break from the everyday over the holiday period.