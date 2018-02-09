Home  »  News   »   University researching rider training – and you can get involved

University researching rider training – and you can get involved

New motorcycle riders – tell us about your training experience

The University of New South Wales in partnership with Transport for NSW and Roads and Maritime Services are evaluating the Motorcycle Graduated Licensing Scheme. Researchers at the University of New South Wales are seeking volunteer research participants.

If you have:

  • completed the Pre-Learner course at least 6 months ago; OR have held a Learner motorcycle licence for at least 6 months
    AND
  • do not plan to take the next step toward obtaining a Provisional motorcycle licence
    AND
  • are aged 18 or over

We invite you to participate in a 10 minute telephone interview about your learner rider experience. You would be offered a Prezzee e-giftcard to the value of $10 to compensate you for your time.

If you would like more information or are interested in being part of the study please contact Dr Julie Hatfield at j.hatfield@unsw.edu.au.

Related Articles

No Picture
Motorcycle News

TAC levy retained despite recommendation

The Victorian Motorcycle Council has given the Victorian Government’s response to Parliamentary Inquiry into Motorcycle Safety (PIMS) report a luke warm reaction noting bitter disappointment that the controversial and prejudicial Motorcycle Safety Levy will be retained.
[…]

Motorcycle News

TeamMoto Adventure Night

TeamMoto Virginia will be hosting an Adventure Night on Thursday, March 5th 2015 from 6.30pm – 8.30pm.   For all riders who love dual-purpose or adventure riding – or are new to motorcycles and looking […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*