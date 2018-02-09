University researching rider training – and you can get involved

New motorcycle riders – tell us about your training experience

The University of New South Wales in partnership with Transport for NSW and Roads and Maritime Services are evaluating the Motorcycle Graduated Licensing Scheme. Researchers at the University of New South Wales are seeking volunteer research participants.

If you have:

completed the Pre-Learner course at least 6 months ago; OR have held a Learner motorcycle licence for at least 6 months

AND

AND do not plan to take the next step toward obtaining a Provisional motorcycle licence

AND

AND are aged 18 or over

We invite you to participate in a 10 minute telephone interview about your learner rider experience. You would be offered a Prezzee e-giftcard to the value of $10 to compensate you for your time.

If you would like more information or are interested in being part of the study please contact Dr Julie Hatfield at j.hatfield@unsw.edu.au.