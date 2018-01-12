Wightman & Webster chase King of MX title (MX News)

The inaugural 2018 King Of MX entrant ranks have been bolstered with the news that 2017 NSW State champions Kyle Webster and Joel Wightman have committed to ride the event, set to be the richest single MX event in the country, with the final held at Coonabarabran on the June Long Weekend.

Kyle and Joel took out the two main senior classes last year, and with the re-invention of the NSW Titles into the new King Of MX format, it now provides even more challenges, and more opportunities for both riders.

Not only will there be State Titles up for grabs, but the $10,000 King Of MX feature race will see the top riders from MX1, MX2, MXD, Vets and C grade all do battle for the crown in one mega event, meaning these two former teammates will be able to fight against each other, despite riding different capacity Hondas.

Last year’s MX2 champ, Kyle Webster, said “I Cant wait to race the King of Motocross. I’ve only done a practice day at that track and it would be great to race on it. I’ll see how we can get my Penrite CRF Honda 250 to chase some of the 450’s”.

2017 MX1 champ, Joel Wightman added “Yeah, this is going to be great! – I love that track and the concept of cracking $10K for a race is real special”.

Penrite CRF Honda Team Manager Mark Luksich is looking forward to seeing the boys try and defend their State Title medallions, and is looking forward to the new format. “Being based in NSW we have always tried to support State Titles and major events here. Its great exposure for us and generally good for the sport all round. Both Joel and Kyle won their perspective classes last year so why wouldn’t they line up again. I applaud MNSW for trying to be different”.

Motorcycling NSW CEO Dave Cooke said the response to the new event has been incredible. “Entries are pouring in for the 6 qualifiers, and with some big names looking like being there, it augurs well for a great final event. And having a $10k feature race for both the guys and the girls is a massive first, and MNSW are very proud to be trying to progress the sport and create an event that’s all about the riders.”

For more info, go to www.kingofmx.com

Supplied by Motorcycling NSW.