Watch Free – THRILLS DELIVERED – The Postie Bike Grand Prix

When 30+ bikes all of equal power head for the same corner at the same time, it’s gonna be carnage and it certainly is in the Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix, an iconic event we’ve covered in the pages of Australian Road Rider in the past.

Thrills Delivered is a 50-minute documentary about the 2023 Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix – the country’s last around-the-houses road race, a survivor in the face of the onslaught that is the Nanny State.

In pouring rain the 2023 event was spectacular for its crash count, with many bikes going down or running into the barriers… only to be picked up and kicked back to life, riders looking to make up the lost ground at full throttle.

The trackside cameras and the onboard footage make you feel like you’re riding in the event – just watch it in the rain for that immersive experience! Shot in 4K, with slow-motion footage of the action, means it looks best on a big screen TV.

Made by Australian Road Rider’s Nigel Paterson and TV veteran Kathy Moore, Thrills Delivered follows the fates of a number of teams, from those at the pointy end looking for victory to those having a go for the fun.

Some will finish with glory, some with bent bikes, some with beers and one in hospital…

50+ mins total