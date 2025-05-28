Chennai Chaos – The Ride That Broke Me (Almost)

As a motorcycle journalist, I’ve had the distinct pleasure of borrowing some magnificent machines for articles. This time, Royal Enfield generously lent me a Himalayan 450 straight from their factory in Chennai. Now, you could hire a bike and tour India yourself (and I’ll have some tips on that later), but for most folks, joining a tour is probably the less sanity-shredding option.

My partner, Kirrily, and I, however, subscribe to the “bite off more than you can chew and then chew like crazy” philosophy. So, we jetted off to Chennai, crammed what we could onto the bike, ditched our suitcases at the hotel (bless that hotel’s heart), and plunged headfirst into Chennai’s Friday evening traffic for a “shakedown ride.”

“Shakedown ride,” I called it. Ha! That became one of the most intensely unforgettable rides of my life.

Veteran Rider, Rookie City

Let me set the scene: I’ve been a motorcyclist for over 40 years. I’ve raced two-strokes until my ears rang. I’ve done hundreds, probably thousands, of laps around legendary circuits like Phillip Island and Eastern Creek. I’ve ridden on most continents, tackled the notoriously dense traffic of Vietnam, Cambodia, and Phuket. I even endured the delightful chaos of being a motorcycle courier as a teenager and once piloted a behemoth Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic through Manhattan in the rain.

All of that, my friends, barely scraped the surface of preparing me for the sheer, unadulterated pandemonium of Chennai.

The Unwritten Rules of the Road (There Aren’t Any!)

In Chennai, personal space is a myth, and hesitation is a sin. Give the vehicle in front a mere few feet, and poof! A tuk-tuk will materialise in that microscopic gap faster than you can say “where did that come from?” Hesitate for even a microsecond, and you’ll be deafened by a horn blast, if not rear-ended by someone who clearly believes momentum is king. Trying to ride “sedately” is a fool’s errand; you’d get nowhere.

For a bewildered foreigner, Chennai traffic demands 100% concentration and a Zen-like willingness to just go with the flow. You also need to be utterly decisive with your intentions, even if those intentions involve squeezing through a gap that appears to defy the laws of physics.

Anyone who panics and hits the brakes? Steamrolled.

Anyone who thinks they have right of way? Delusional.

Anyone who easily suffers from road rage? Boiling point in seconds.

It feels like pure madness when you’re in the thick of it, but there are a few surprising upsides. For one, almost no traffic lights. This means glorious, albeit terrifying, flow – none of that soul-destroying start-stop nonsense. There’s also minimal police presence, so getting a ticket is highly unlikely (though I’m not suggesting you test that theory!). And then, there are the pockets of bliss, like one glorious section of “highway” out of town. There, I could actually overtake when it felt safe, ride at a speed that wasn’t dictated by a bureaucrat, and just enjoy the sheer game of covering miles with a grin.

Seriously, folks, I don’t recommend anyone ever ride in Chennai. But, good heavens, it’s an experience that will be etched into my memory forever .

Riding in India, however? That, I do recommend. Stay tuned for the next post where I’ll tell you why!