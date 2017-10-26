VIDEO: Adam Riemanns’s KTM Australia Rallye full-length feature is epic; 2018 Rallye held in Australian Outback

We don’t see many long-form motorcycle adventure videos. This 46-minute feature produced by Adam Riemann for KTM Australia is a real treat for any adventure rider.

Across five epic days, over 200 riders kicked of the KTM Adventure Rallye at Wisemans Ferry, heading for the Blue Mountains, the Hunter Valley wine region, Northern Tablelands, Barrington and returning to Wisemans.

The route itself is diverse and exciting, the destinations are full of character. It’s not what outsiders think is classically Australian adventure, but it’s what we know and love.

Riemann captures the spirit of adventure riding, not possible without adventure riders, who provide colour, camaraderie and empathy over emotive music

Drone cinematography captures the expanse of stunning Australian landscapes and an action camera provides point-of-view shots of the all-but insurmountable technical challenges an adventure rider faces.

KTM Adventure Rallye 2018

KTM Australia has announced the third annual Adventure Rallye will be held in the Australian Outback, June 1-8, 2018.

It will take place over seven days and has been made possible through a partnership with North Star Pastoral, with the Rallye kicking off at the amazing Maryfield Station, 500km south of Darwin.

Throughout the course of the seven days, riders will get to experience real station life at the overnight destinations of Maryfield, Humbert River and Limbunya, but will also be exploring the most astounding regions of the Northern Territory on these working cattle stations, as well as the truly breathtaking Gregory National Park.

What would a fitting finale for a Rallye? How about rolling into Alice Springs for the start of the 2018 Tatts Finke Desert Race?