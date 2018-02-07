Home  »  Home Page FeaturesVIdeo   »   Triumph releases a new video about the new Speed Triple

Triumph releases a new video about the new Speed Triple

Looking forward to riding these. But then, we always do look forward to riding new Triumph triples…

Related Articles

Motorcycle News

Laro in corporate sponsorship with Canterbury Bulldogs

Laro Motorcycles have announced a new corporate partnership with the NRL’s Canterbury Bulldogs rugby league club. To celebrate this new and exciting partnership, Laro Motorcycles together with the Canterbury Bulldogs are giving supporters the chance […]

Motorcycle Reviews

Ducati Monster 1200 Touring

THIS Ducati Monster 1200 came to us configured with a touring kit. So how did this big naked girl take to sports touring? Like a duck to water. […]

Multimedia

Triumph Thunderbird LT Video review (2014)

From the forthcoming television series Cycle Torque TV, coming September 2014. Triumph’s new Thunderbird LT goes from Light Tourer to Bagger to cruiser in a few minutes. If you’re looking for a powerful, fun cruiser […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*