Suzuki launches V-Strom 250

For MY19 Suzuki Australia is expanding its popular V-Strom adventure touring line-up with the introduction of the V-Strom 250 ABS.

Suzuki’s V-Strom series has won the hearts of riders all around the world, establishing itself as one of the leading names in the adventure touring motorcycle segment.

The V-Strom 250 ABS carries over the same excitement, riding enjoyment and adventure versatility from its larger capacity siblings. Appealing to a broader audience of riders who are purchasing their first motorcycle, riders returning to two wheels after absence, riders looking for a more manageable and lighter weight motorcycle and many more.

Powered by a 248cc parallel-twin engine that has been optimised to maximise low-to-mid range torque, providing real world engine performance where the rider needs it most.

Styling design draws off the same adventure DNA from the larger V-Strom models, with design cues such as the hero Champion Yellow colour scheme and unique ‘beak’ paying tribute to Suzuki’s famed DR-Z and DR-BIG desert racers.

A compact windscreen developed through extensive wind tunnel testing protects the rider from the elements. The round centrally mounted headlight features a hard anodized finish and is designed to resemble a flashlight.

The sporty flair of newly designed 10-spoke wheels shod with IRC tyres provide a solid grip on the road. Stopping power is handled by a large 290mm petal-type disc and twin-piston caliper up front and a 240mm petal-type disc with a single-piston caliper on the rear. An Antilock Brake System (ABS) made by BOSCH delivers greater confidence and control.

Featuring dedicated mounting clips to accommodate the optional Genuine Suzuki accessory side cases making for a clean, integrated design that matches the bike.

The large aluminium rear carrier with 8.5kg maximum capacity is fitted with hooks for attaching straps and that can also be used for attaching the optional Genuine Suzuki accessory top case.

A comprehensive instrument panel conveys all the necessary information a rider needs to know on-the-go including speedometer, tachometer, odometer, dual trip meters, gear position, driving range, average fuel consumption, fuel gauge, RPM indicator ON/OFF, oil change timing indicator and a clock.

The 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 250 ABS is a motorcycle that is equally at home in city traffic as it is on open roads when touring. Sporting a comfortable riding position, confidence-inspiring low 800mm seat height and a user friendly engine that delivers power and torque where you need it most.

Available late September in Champion Yellow or Metallic Triton Blue colour schemes for a manufacturer’s recommended retail price of $7,190 ride away with 12 months registration and is backed by Suzuki’s 12-month, unlimited kilometre warranty.

For further information on the 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 250 ABS, interested customers can visit their local Suzuki dealer, which can be found through the Dealer Locator on suzukimotorcycles.com.au



