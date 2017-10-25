All the Spring 2017 Cycle Torque TV episodes

Here’s every episode of the Series Five (Spring 2017) series of Cycle Torque TV. Each episode runs for a little under 30 minutes.

Episode 8, first telecast October 24, 2017.

The final episode for 2017 features lots of new bike news, Chris’ reasonably priced gear, a classic Moto Guzzi and Nigel’s cheap race bike – should you buy an ex-race bike for track days?

Nigel also reviews the Avon Trailrider tyres – and tells us they are for road bikes.

Episode 7, first telecast October 17, 2017



On this episode of Cycle Torque are full reviews of the new-for-2017 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade and the Royal Enfield Himalayan, a LAMS-approved retro style adventure bike which includes lots of ‘firsts’ for Royal Enfield.

Also in this episode Phil reviews the boots, jacket, gloves ad jeans he used on the LAMS tour, Nigel goes into detail with the new Kabuto Aeroblade5 helmet and there’s also lots of news.

Episode 6, First telecast October 10, 2017



Featuring a review of the updated 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 1000, a good look a a full set of reasonably-priced kit and heaps of news…

Episode 5, first telecast October 3, 20017



On this episode we ride get out onto some of Australia’s best roads on Yamaha’s Tracer 700, Kawasaki’s Versys 650 and the Honda CB500X.

We go to the launch to test the new Yamaha Kodiak 450 and there’s also heaps of news…

Episode 4, first telecast September 26

This episode features the 2018 Yamaha YZ450F and Harley’s new Milwaukee-8 powered Road King, Honda’s CB500X, Yamaha’s Tracer 700 and the Kawasaki Versys 650.

If that’s not enough, we have the Bylong Valley Way featured, Picko updates us on his MT-10 and there’s heaps of news, too.

Episode 3, first telecast September 19

This episode features Kawasaki’s versatile small bike, the Versys-X 300, a twin-cylinder LAMS-approved adventure style road bike which is just as at home on a good gravel road.

We also go Ducatista in Sydney with the Custom Torque boys, look at some interesting gear including Oggy Knobbs and in the news there’s the new Ducati V4 and lots more.

Episode 2, first telecast September 12

This episode of Cycle Torque TV features the Triumph Bobber, lots of news, the Custom Torque guys going to the races, how to tie-down your bike properly and the Great Ocean Road…

Episode 1, first published September 5

Welcome to Cycle Torque’s fifth big series! On this episode we test the new Yamaha R6 Supersport machine at Sydney Motosport Park, we thrash the new Metzeler MC360s around Mount Kembla, we look at new luggage from Ventura, it’s mods versus Rockers in Custom Torque, but first let’s look at the 2018 Harley-Davidson Softails…