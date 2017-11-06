Home  »  News   »   Rea smashes more WSBK records

2017 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) has again made history by securing the most points in one WorldSBK season, surpassing Colin Edwards’ record from 2002.

Rea took another double victory at the Acerbis Qatar Round, finishing the season with a 556 points – 153 points ahead of the second placed Chaz Davies. 

JOHNATHAN REA: What a season!

The Northern Irishman dominated world superbike action in 2017 landing 16 victories and 24 podiums, six of these as doubles, and with his Kawasaki ZX-10RR being the first rider in history to take three consecutive WorldSBK titles. 

The 30-year-old’s debut victory in world supers came back in 2009 at Misano with Honda, with whom he secured 15 victories.

He made the move to Kawasaki in 2015, and from then the wins flowed thick and fast – taking his 50th WorldSBK win in Magny Cours this year – the same race in which he won his third title. 

Only finishing off the podium twice in 2017, Rea has had a stunningly consistent season with only two DNF’s in 13 Rounds. Heading into the Acerbis Qatar Round with no pressure, Rea put in a stunning performance to take his first victory under the floodlights whilst he did the double on Saturday – breaking the lap record in the process.

