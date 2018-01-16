NEW! K&N air filter for Can-Am Maverick 900s

K&N off-road replacement air filters are ideal for extended use in dirty and dusty off-road riding and provide clean carburetion even at high altitude, and the company has released a new version for the 2017-2018 CAN-AM Maverick X3 900 models. Generally, no jet changes are required with just a K&N filter element.

K&N replacement air filters are washable and reusable and provide high air-flow with excellent filtration.

KEY FEATURES:

Designed to provide increased horsepower and acceleration

Specifically developed for Off-Road, Motocross, ATVs, UTVs and Side by Sides

Pleated cotton media provides a large filtration area offering low restriction, high-capacity and long service intervals Multiple layers of woven cotton gauze media offers excellent filtration

Fits directly into OEM air box with application specific sealing bead ensuring a precise fit

No fuel management modifications are required to obtain increased performance

Washable & reusable, most are pre-oiled and ready to ride!

One Year Limited Warranty