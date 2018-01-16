NEW! K&N air filter for Can-Am Maverick 900s

K&N off-road replacement air filters are ideal for extended use in dirty and dusty off-road riding and provide clean carburetion even at high altitude, and the company has released a new version for the 2017-2018 CAN-AM Maverick X3 900 models. Generally, no jet changes are required with just a K&N filter element.
K&N replacement air filters are washable and reusable and provide high air-flow with excellent filtration.
KEY FEATURES:
Designed to provide increased horsepower and acceleration
Specifically developed for Off-Road, Motocross, ATVs, UTVs and Side by Sides
Pleated cotton media provides a large filtration area offering low restriction, high-capacity and long service intervals Multiple layers of woven cotton gauze media offers excellent filtration
Fits directly into OEM air box with application specific sealing bead ensuring a precise fit
No fuel management modifications are required to obtain increased performance
Washable & reusable, most are pre-oiled and ready to ride!
One Year Limited Warranty
