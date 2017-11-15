KTM releases video of the 790 Adventure R in action

Related Articles
KTM 1190 Adventure R
KTM’S 1190 Adventure range is aimed right at the aggressive end of adventure touring. But our report on the launch of the 1190 Adventure a few months ago also highlighted how good the bike is as a road machine too. […]
Lorenzo secures first pole for 2014 at Misano
Jorge Lorenzo is on pole at the San Marini and Rimini Riviera GP, with a 1’33.238 lap time to grab his first pole since Motegi 2013. Andrea Iannone and Valentino Rossi also secured front row slots. […]
Cycle Torque Test – 2015 KTM 350 EXC-F
The powerful KTM 350cc single cylinder engine delivers smooth and exciting power, complemented with the quality components you would expect from KTM, like Brembo brakes and WP suspension. […]
