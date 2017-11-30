Kawasaki Ninja 400 preview

Recently unveiled in Australia at the Sydney Motorcycle Show, November 22, Kawasaki is hoping its new Ninja 400 takes the LAMS market by storm.

The small-capacity ninja has always been a very popular bike in the country, so we thought we’d take a look at the new model.

The biggest change is obviously the increase in engine size. While it stays a parallel-twin, power is up by five ponies to 45hp, torque is increased by 11 Newtons.

A trellis frame is a new addition and makes the bulk of the six-kilogram weight saving. The swingarm now attaches to the engine which should increase handling whilst shedding weight.

Kawasaki slip and assist clutches are notoriously good. The Ninja 400 will have one that’s more compact, with less rigid operating plates. This will make the clutch lever feel very light.

A single 310mm front brake rotor comes from Kawasaki’s ZX-14R, ABS is by Nissin and front brake efficiency has been improved with a new master cylinder.

The front forks are stiffer in response to feedback and the rear shock is adjustable for preload.

Instruments come from the Ninja 650 and features a large analogue tachometer flanked by warning lamps on one side, and a gear position indicator and multi-function LCD screen on the other.

Seat height remains steady, at 785mm.

Genuine accessories include: large windshield (clear), DC outlet, ERGO-FIT high seat (+30 mm), tank bag, tank pad, radiator screen, frame sliders, wheel rim tape, pillion seat cover and helmet lock.

Three colours are available: KRT (Lime Green/Ebony); Metallic Spark Black; Candy Burnt Orange.

Australian pricing is yet to be confirmed.