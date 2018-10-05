Indian’s road-going flat-tracker

Well doesn’t this thing – the FTR1200 and FTR1200S from Indian – look cool! It’s a cross between the Scout and the flat-track race bike Indian’s been producing for a while, so it’s no real surprise – but what is interesting is how the American brand is going after the performance market.

Indian’s not, however, trying to usurp Ducati or the Japanese in the sportsbike arena though, but by aceing the Scrambler and naked markets with something a little different.



I think it looks pretty cool.

Indian obviously doesn’t believe it’s going to cannibalise sales of existing models though, the company hasn’t released an availability date, saying only ‘first half of 2019’.

Pricing starts at 20K and rises to about 24K ride-away, depending on spec. Competitive, not cheap.

So what is it? Well, 120 horsepower, 221kg – nothing amazing there, but in a V-twin stretbike with an upright riding position, wheelies should be easy.

From the press kit “Housed in a trellis frame with a sporty riding position, both models feature an inverted front suspension with radially mounted dual Brembo brakes for exceptional control and stopping power. The fuel tank is strategically located under the seat for a lower center of gravity and more centralized weight distribution. Similar to the FTR750 race bike, the airbox is positioned directly above the engine to optimize airflow and maximize power. Both models feature a similar rear suspension and swingarm design as the FTR750 to not only provide a race bike look, but also ensure maximum grip and compliance on even the roughest of roads. Newly-developed Dunlop street tyres with flat track-inspired tread, a chain final drive, and ProTaper flat tracker aluminium handlebars complete the race bike look.”

The styling looks great.

Who will buy it?

Someone who may have bought a Harley-Davidson Sportster or naked Ducati. It should stomp all over any standard sportster (and when Harley has built Flat-Track Sportster replica, they haven’t sold well), so maybe it’s aimed more at Ducati’s Scrambler and Monster range.

Indian’s marketing it as a race replica, but it also features a fast-charging USB port, because racing’s great, but keeping your phone topped up is more important these days.

Both models get the USB port, but they get different instruments, with the S-model getting a flash TFT colour display.

“The FTR 1200 S features a host of additional ride enhancing technologies to let riders further customize the bike to their riding style. It features stability, traction, and wheelie mitigation control with an inertial measurement unit that allows for lean angle sensitive adjustments to these systems to provide more control and confidence. Riders on the FTR 1200 S also have the ability to disable ABS.

Furthermore, FTR 1200 S riders can select between three ride modes; Sport, Standard and Rain, with unique throttle response and traction

control intervention levels to further customize the bike to their

riding preference.”

What do you think? Would you buy one?