HONDA’S NEW YEAR RIDE AWAY DEALS (industry news)

Honda welcomes 2018 with some exciting Ride Away deals and savings across a range of quality road bikes.

From the 1st Jan until 31st March you can pick up Honda’s flagship Supersport machine; the CBR1000RR Fireblade, for $21,499 Ride Away.

With 25 years of development behind it, the 2017 CBR1000RR has a brand new electronic control system and ABS as standard, as well as Honda Selectable Torque Control, Selectable Engine Brake, Riding Mode Select System, Power Selector and full Showa suspension.

If you’re in the market for a LAMS bike then the 2017 CBR300R or CB300F could be the ticket. Whether you prefer faired or naked styling – both are ideal entry level bikes promising power and practicality and are available for $4,999 Ride Away.

The economical CB125e is on offer for $2,499 Ride Away, designed with Honda’s renowned quality and durability, suited to riders looking for a reliable fuel-efficient LAMS approved commuter.

The CBR500R has $500 Honda Dollars available and offers a great mix of power and handling. The CBR500R is LAMS approved and has a DOHC, 8-valve liquid-cooled parallel twin engine, LED lights, ABS as standard and adjustable preload front suspension.

The adventure-oriented NC750X is an exciting addition to the New Year sale, available for $9,999 Ride Away, featuring a liquid-cooled, SOHC 8-valve parallel twin-cylinder engine and a 22-litre utility compartment big enough to hold most full-face helmets.

The CRF250 Rally is also in on the action, available for $6,999 Ride Away, ready for weekend adventure, long distance tour or the daily commute. It brings the spirit of Rally-racing to every ride with long travel suspension, ABS and excellent weather protection.

Those wanting to take the next step with their adventure riding will enjoy the deal available on the CRF1000L Africa Twin. Honda is offering Africa Twin ABS customers a FREE upgrade to the auto DCT model.

The Africa Twin is thoroughly equipped for true adventure, with a potent engine and dynamic chassis ready to take on Australia, on or off-road.

For more information on these great savings or to view the entire Honda range, visit your local Honda Dealer, call 1 300 1 HONDA or visit www.hondamotorcycles.com.au

*Ride away offers available on the 2017 CBR1000RR, CBR300R, CB300F, CB125E, CRF250 RALLY and NC750X. Price includes GST. HondaDollars may be used instore to purchase accessories, servicing or reduce purchase price. $500 HondaDollars when purchasing a CBR500R. DCT Upgrade available only on Africa Twin ABS model. Available between 1 January and 31 March 2018. Only at participating Honda Dealers. Overseas models shown.