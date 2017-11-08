Honda’s new naked direction

Honda has unveiled a minimalist but aggressively-styled 2018 CB1000R at the Milan Motorcycle Show (EICMA), November 7.

The new CB1000R is a production version of the Neo-Sports Café Concept showcased at the recent Tokyo Motor Show.

Following an early-2018 European release, the CB1000R is expected to be available in America by their summer, so we could see it arrive in Australia by June.

The CB’s bold shift in identity is bolstered by an impressive list of updates to the chassis, engine, and electronics package, in a coup to bridge the gap between modern performance and café racer inspirations.

Lee Edmunds, American Honda’s Manager of Motorcycle Marketing Communications, said “the CB1000R has always represented high performance in a naked four-cylinder machine, and while we knew that retaining that approach was important, we also felt it was time to take the platform in a new direction.”

“Increasingly, customer expectations walk a line between high-end performance and character, so it’s vital that there be a strong, emotional connection between rider and machine.

“With the new approach of the 2018 CB1000R, customers will experience increased pride in ownership while also benefiting from greatly improved handling and engine performance.”

2018 Honda CB1000R overview: