Grant Langston and the FIST Zulu Warrior (product news)

You’ve seen the FIST Handwear Chapter 8 2018 glove range, now it’s time to hear some of the key stories that contributed to creating the new range.

A likeable South African now based out of the USA, Grant Langston has always been a favourite amongst dirt bike fans, especially after making a successful transition as FIM World Champion to become a multiple AMA MX and SX Champion and Fist’s own Sam Moore is no different: “I grew up watching (Grant) Langston race, in particular after he made the transition from FIM to AMA, and he always had this style and flair that I couldn’t help but like, fast forward a few years and I’ve been lucky enough to have crossed paths with Grant a few times, and more recently over a beer or two, we got onto the topic of creating a glove for him and the rest is history!”

“When the opportunity arose to create a signature glove with FIST, I was pretty pumped to be honest, I’ve known the brand for some time now and to be approached in retirement, when there’s so many fast up and coming riders around these days, is a bit humbling. With my South African heritage, I’ve always ran some zebra print through my gear over the years, so I wanted to keep that theme, while we added some colours to really make them pop. The palm though is a little more special, the tacky silicon print in place for grip is actually based off of the tattoo on my left bicep!” said Langston.

As for the glove itself, the Zulu Warrior is a part of the strapped range of gloves offering custom Fist–tight closure with broad adjustment range gives a secure fit and optimum grip. Durable Clarino pre–curved palm for the best wear without sacrificing feel and is also form–fitted for superb breathability and flexibility without bunching or blistering. Sublimated twill spandex uppers for supreme comfort and the tacky silicon print on palm and fingers giving maximum grip even when the going gets wet!

Key Features:

· Pre-curved Clarino Palm

· Form fitted

· Sublimated twill spandex uppers

· Tacky silicon grip on palm and fingers

· Adjustable strapped Fist–tight closure

Zulu Warrior

RRP $44.95

Available in sizes: XS – XL

The Zulu Warrior, along with the complete FIST Handwear range is available from all good motorcycles stores right now!