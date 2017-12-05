Falzon joins Yamaha Racing Team for 2018

Up and coming Australian superbike star, Daniel Falzon, will join the Yamaha Racing Team (YRT) for the 2018 season on board the factory supported Yamaha YZF-R1M to contest the ASBK championship.

The 23-year-old has just come off an impressive season in 2017 that saw him claim a round victory at Phillip Island at the start of the year.

He remained in championship contention throughout the series before ultimately claiming fourth overall, on-board a privateer Yamaha R1M.

Falzon said it was a “huge honour” to get a ride on a major manufacturer based team. “My family and I have made some huge sacrifices to get to this point but I understand that now is when the hard work really begins and I’m excited for the coming year,” he said.

Wayne Maxwell will partner Falzon in a blend of youth and experience for 2018, which is not uncommon in motorsport.

The 35-year-old, who finished runner-up this year, said he is determined to get to the top of the tree in 2018, believing he and the team has what it takes to make it happen.

“At the end of the 2017, myself and the team had a pretty honest meeting about where things are and together we worked on a plan to make the changes required to improve.

“I think we all came away feeling positive about the new direction and also understand that if we keep doing the same thing, we will often get the same result.

The news appears to leave Glen Allerton, a three-time ASBK Champion and Yamaha Racing Team incumbent, without a ride.

Although the 36-year-old may have picked one up with BMW, according to a recent change with his Facebook profile…

The expectation will be that Falzon is there to beat his teammate, in the hope it allows Maxwell to go one better next year.

Falzon is the 2013 Australian Supersport (600cc) Champion and has long been a Yamaha racer.

Yamaha Australia’s ‘step-up’ program is proving itself to progress riders through the ranks of racing.

“One of the reasons I have been a loyal Yamaha rider is that I could see a pathway to this team and that loyalty has now been rewarded,” Falzon said.

“Now it’s my job to represent them as best I can on and off the track and it’s a challenge I’m really looking forward to.”

YRT boss, John Redding, said his team is in great shape as the opening round fast approaches.

“With Wayne, we know we have an experienced racer, who gets the job done and will be there at the end right in the title hunt.

“Combine that with the raw speed and enthusiasm of Daniel who at 23 years of age is entering his prime years of racing and I think we are well placed for a great season.”

“Our development of the Yamaha R1M has been good and we have shown that we are on the pace at every circuit on the ASBK calendar.

“It’s a new season and we enter it with new motivation, a fresh attitude but a steely determination to secure the championship for Yamaha.”