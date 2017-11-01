Cycle Torque November 2017

On the cover of the November issue of Cycle Torque is Kawasaki’s open class sports-tourer, the Ninja 1000.

In 2017, the changes Kawasaki have made are significant; and almost all for the better. Read the test to find out more…

Also ridden is Yamaha’s ready-to-work Kodiak 450 ATV. Not many vehicles can do the work an ATV can; and while Yamaha’s outgoing mid-sized quad was one of best out there, the Japanese manufacturer knew it had to improve things. With the Kodiak 450, it did.

Phil James loves dual sport machines. So, which one is the best for you? His answer might surprise you…

I caught up with the Japanese and Australian Grand Prix Moto3 wildcard Tom Toparis, who has come from relative obscurity in less than two years of road racing to showcase his talent on the world stage.

Ross Naylor from European Motorcycle Adventures looks at some of the best rides in Europe.

It’s never too early to spread some Christmas cheer, or drop a few hints to the better half for that matter. Our buyers’ guide provides lots of inspiration for the littlest kids all the way up to the biggest ones.

Don’t forget to catch up with the latest opinion from myself, who takes aim at the Victorian Government’s attempts at motorcycle culture, Flack reckons motorcycles are the greatest educators and Smarty looks at 40 years of the Australian Four-Day Enduro.

Remember, opinions are like arseholes…; if there’s something you agree with or it gets you all fired up we’d love to here from you.

–Ryan Grubb

