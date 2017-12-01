Cycle Torque December 2017

Welcome to the December issue of Cycle Torque.

On the cover of this issue is Indian Motorcycle’s Scout Bobber.

Ryan spent the day riding the new Bobber in the Brisbane hinterland, his first experience riding an Indian. The bike bridges the gap for Polaris between the Indian Scout and, now defunct, Victory Octane. Has Indian struck the right balance?

Also tested in the issue is Yamaha’s YZF-R6. Nigel revved the tits off the new machine at Sydney Motorsport Park and his op-ed style review gets into the psyche of a supersport rider.

Also in the issue is all the latest bike news from EICMA, including two reports on Ducati and Yamaha’s livestream events.

Don’t forget to check out part two of our Christmas buyers guide – lots of great gift ideas for everyone.

Hope you love the issue.

