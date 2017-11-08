From concept to café: 2018 Suzuki SV650X

Suzuki has unveiled a retro-themed café racer version of the SV650 at the Milan Motorcycle Show (EICMA), November 7, dubbed the SV650X.

A learner-approved version has also been confirmed for the Australian market.

The SV650X is claimed by Suzuki to incorporate a number of enhancements over standard.

The round multi-reflector headlight is equipped with a stylish headlight cowling, while clip-on handlebars encourage a sporty riding position.

The fuel tank’s emblem has been changed from the signature ‘S’ mark to the SUZUKI logo.

Additionally, the tank capacity has been increased from 13.8L to 14.5L.

The narrow and streamlined tuck roll seat oozes retro style and feel. Soft cushioning helps reduce rider fatigue, even when in sporty riding positions.

The 645cc, 90-degree, liquid-cooled V-twin engine has been designed to deliver strong torque in the low-to-mid rpm range and better fuel economy whilst still running smoothly in high rpm making this engine extremely versatile for a wide range of riding conditions.

The V-twin engine produces a maximum output of 56.0kW at 8,500rpm and 64Nm of torque at 8,100rpm.

Maximum output of the Learner-Approved version will be restricted to 35kW at 8,500rpm and 56.5Nm of torque at 4,000rpm to meet the Learner Approved Motorcycle Scheme (LAMS) requirements

Large 290mm dual front disc brakes with ABS and 240mm rear brake disc provide incredible stopping performance and control. Compact and lightweight, the SV650X introduces state-of-the-art ABS technology manufactured by Nissin, thus making it possible to further reduce vehicle weight without sacrificing performance.

An innovative Low RPM Assist function which raises engine rpm in launching or low rpm riding conditions, helping the rider achieve a smoother take-off and makes low speed riding such as through city traffic or stop-start scenarios much easier.

The Suzuki Easy Start System engages the starter motor at a precisely timed preset interval to start the motorcycle with just a push of a button. The computer checks the status and disengages the starter motor immediately after starting.

The SV650X is expected to arrive in Australia during the second quarter of 2018.

Final specifications and pricing will be confirmed closer to launch.