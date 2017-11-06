Australian BMW Trophy team announced

BMW Motorrad Australia has selected three riders to represent Australia at the 2018 International GS Trophy in Mongolia.

The GS Trophy Qualifier was held November 4-5 at Charnwood Camp in Lima East, Victoria.

Participants battled it out in various challenges on GS motorcycles for the opportunity to compete in the prestigious global off-road event.

The qualifier commenced with riders competing on their own motorcycles.

Challenges included an obstacle course, traverse slalom, offset slalom, enduro loop, navigation loop and various other strength and endurance challenges.

The Top-10 riders were selected on Saturday evening to participate in Sunday’s final skills challenge.

The final skills challenge was a gruelling step-up for the riders.

Participants competed on 2017 BMW F 800 GS Adventure motorcycles, ensuring all riders set off on a level playing field.

Challenges included a tight circle ride, up-hill/downhill loop, traverse hill, reverse tyre flick, grass track laps, motorcycle push and obstacle course

Competition was fierce, with a small points margin separating the top riders.

Coping with the pressure and the excitement of Mongolia, the riders pushed through and showcased their skill and off-road technique.

Shane Guttridge, Simon Turvey and Michael Haley were chosen to represent Australia at the GS Trophy in Mongolia next year.

Julia Maguire and Andrea Box were also chosen as the two top female riders, and will compete in the GS qualifier for the International Women’s Team, taking place in South Africa.