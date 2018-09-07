2019 BETA: Evolution in action

Beta launches the new EVO MY 2019 into the market.

The Tuscany-based bike builder’s engineers have completed an intense development and technical refinement program to give the new Evo an even higher performance and reliability while increasing the fun factor and rideability.

The new Trial range incorporates all the race know-how built up by the Beta Factory Team (which, this year, has two top riders, Albert Cabestany and James Dabill), ensuring all riders, non-professional and professional alike, can count on the best available technology.

There are four 2-stroke engines: 125, 250, 300 and 300 SS where “SS” stands for Super Smooth, a Trial bike with a decidedly softer, more fun-oriented character than its more aggressive counterparts.

The world renowned 4-stroke version, is available in a 300 cc displacement and offers a sound alternative to the 2-stroke versions thanks to user-friendly engine power delivery which is welcomed by clubman riders and experts alike.

Engines:

Evo 2T

All the 2-stroke versions – including the 300 SS – have the following new features, designed to give the bikes a more technically polished feel.

Engines (except the 125 cc) feature a cylinder with a new exhaust port geometry and new timing curves. Both of these developments improve low-rev engine control and stabilize the power delivery, providing exceptional, stock-setting performance.

Moreover, a new gear selector cam has been designed which was used in the earlier Factory models, and provides more positive shifting.

Another Factory model feature is the new CDI control unit, now with even better performance and optimized mapping for the new cylinder.

Evo 4T

The 300 4T (4-stroke) engine has also been upgraded. One of the most important new features is a new throttle with a redesigned internal ramp that gives better low-rev power control. Like the 2-strokes, the 4-stroke inherits the new CDI control unit with new, dedicated mapping.

Chassis:

Much of the attention was directed at the chassis set-up, with a series of new features on both the 2-stroke and 4-stroke models:

• New shock absorber port geometry: now higher and more progressive;

• New shock absorber piston: increased suspension sensitivity and progression. Together with the modified plug geometry, the new piston generates decidedly more grip, making it more forgiving in the event of rider error;

• New pump on mechanical side of fork: ensures more progressive impact absorption;

• New fork oil: improves stability at high temperatures, maximizing smoothness;

• Renewed chain tensioner: adjustment range now wider while making adjustments easier;

• Rear brake caliper with brake pad anti-vibration system: maximizes precision and significantly reducing noise;

• New graphics and colors.

Australian Availability:

December 2018.

Australian Retail Pricing:

EVO 125 $8,995-

EVO 250 $9,695-

EVO 300 / 300 SS $9,995-

EVO 300 4T $11,795-

*Retail prices do not include freight or dealer pre-delivery costs