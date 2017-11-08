2018 F 750 GS and F 850 GS unveiled

BMW Motorrad has unveiled two adventure/touring machines at the Milan Motorcycle show, November 7.
The F 750 and 850 GS are being described by BMW as premium middle-class travel enduros.
BMW says the F 750 GS is designed for all riders who prefer the “sensation and conceptual design of a travel enduro”, while the F 850 GS, besides offering more power and torque, features “even more distinctive touring characteristics coupled with supreme off-road ability.”
At the heart of both bikes is a new engine, with the focus on increasing power and torque whilst reducing fuel consumption.
The 853cc engine will be shared across both machines, with the 750 GS producing slightly less power (77hp @ 7500rpm) than the 850 GS (95hp @ 8250rpm).
The 90-degree offset crank uses a 270/450 firing interval which emulates V-twin engine feel and dual counterbalance shafts are employed to reduce vibration.
Both machines will feature a slip and assist clutch for lighter clutch feel and road safety.
For electronics, the middleweight GSs have two rider modes, ABS and ASC (automatic stability control).
The F 750 GS and F 850 GS can be fitted ex-works with Pro riding modes, as well as the DTC (dynamic traction control) and cornering ABS Pro.
The other big update is a new steel bridge monocoque frame, integrating the engine as a stressed member for torsional strength and stiffness.
BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS highlights:
- Powerful 2-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 853 cc. F 750 GS: 57 kW (77 hp) at 7500 rpm and 83 Nm at 6000 rpm. F 850 GS: 70 kW (95 hp) at 8250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6250 rpm.
- Extremely powerful and emotional sound, produced by a crankshaft journal offset of 90 degrees and firing interval of 270/450 degrees.
- New, robust steel bridge frame in monocoque construction for increased riding precision.
- New telescopic fork/upside-down telescopic fork plus double-sided aluminium swinging arm with central spring strut for more sensitive response characteristics.
- ABS, ASC plus ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ riding modes included as standard.
- Pro riding modes with ABS Pro and dynamic brake light, DTC and the new riding modes ‘Dynamic’, ‘Enduro’ and ‘Enduro Pro’ (the latter only with the F 850 GS) available as optional equipment ex works.
- ESA electronic suspension adjustment available as optional equipment.
- A self-amplifying, anti-hopping clutch for a discernible reduction in hand clutch operating force.
- Full LED headlight incl. LED daytime running light as optional equipment.
- Connectivity with multi-functional instrument cluster and 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display plus numerous features as optional equipment.
- Intelligent emergency call function now offered for the first time as optional equipment for the middle class.
- Optimised offroad and travel ability plus improved wind and weather protection.
- Sharper GS profile resulting from new design.
- New colour concepts and style variations Rallye and Exclusive.
- A range of optional equipment and accessories that is unique in the middle class, such as Keyless Ride, Gear shift assistant Pro, Dynamic ESA, eCall, Connectivity etc.
