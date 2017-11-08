Home  »  Motorcycle NewsNew Bikes   »   2018 F 750 GS and F 850 GS unveiled

2018 F 750 GS and F 850 GS unveiled

BMW Motorrad has unveiled two adventure/touring machines at the Milan Motorcycle show, November 7.

2018 BMW F 750 GS F 850 GS unveiled front three quarter tracking action left

The F 750 and 850 GS are being described by BMW as premium middle-class travel enduros.

BMW says the F 750 GS is designed for all riders who prefer the “sensation and conceptual design of a travel enduro”, while the F 850 GS, besides offering more power and torque, features “even more distinctive touring characteristics coupled with supreme off-road ability.”

At the heart of both bikes is a new engine, with the focus on increasing power and torque whilst reducing fuel consumption.

2018 BMW F 750 GS unveiled side on static right
The 750 GS has a lower seat hight, lower engine output, telescopic forks, alloy wheels and a 17-inch front wheel.

The 853cc engine will be shared across both machines, with the 750 GS producing slightly less power (77hp @ 7500rpm) than the 850 GS (95hp @ 8250rpm).

The 90-degree offset crank uses a 270/450 firing interval which emulates V-twin engine feel and dual counterbalance shafts are employed to reduce vibration.

2018 BMW F 850 GS unveiled side on static right
The 850 GS will be better suited to off-road riding: a large front wheel, and spoked wheels at that… It’s the one with more power, too!

Both machines will feature a slip and assist clutch for lighter clutch feel and road safety.

For electronics, the middleweight GSs have two rider modes, ABS and ASC (automatic stability control).

The F 750 GS and F 850 GS can be fitted ex-works with Pro riding modes, as well as the DTC (dynamic traction control) and cornering ABS Pro.

The other big update is a new steel bridge monocoque frame, integrating the engine as a stressed member for torsional strength and stiffness.

2018 BMW F 750 GS unveiled action pan right

BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS highlights:

  • Powerful 2-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 853 cc. F 750 GS: 57 kW (77 hp) at 7500 rpm and 83 Nm at 6000 rpm. F 850 GS: 70 kW (95 hp) at 8250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6250 rpm.
  • Extremely powerful and emotional sound, produced by a crankshaft journal offset of 90 degrees and firing interval of 270/450 degrees.
  • New, robust steel bridge frame in monocoque construction for increased riding precision.
  • New telescopic fork/upside-down telescopic fork plus double-sided aluminium swinging arm with central spring strut for more sensitive response characteristics.
  • ABS, ASC plus ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ riding modes included as standard.
  • Pro riding modes with ABS Pro and dynamic brake light, DTC and the new riding modes ‘Dynamic’, ‘Enduro’ and ‘Enduro Pro’ (the latter only with the F 850 GS) available as optional equipment ex works.
  • ESA electronic suspension adjustment available as optional equipment.
  • A self-amplifying, anti-hopping clutch for a discernible reduction in hand clutch operating force.
  • Full LED headlight incl. LED daytime running light as optional equipment.
  • Connectivity with multi-functional instrument cluster and 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display plus numerous features as optional equipment.
  • Intelligent emergency call function now offered for the first time as optional equipment for the middle class.
  • Optimised offroad and travel ability plus improved wind and weather protection.
  • Sharper GS profile resulting from new design.
  • New colour concepts and style variations Rallye and Exclusive.
  • A range of optional equipment and accessories that is unique in the middle class, such as Keyless Ride, Gear shift assistant Pro, Dynamic ESA, eCall, Connectivity etc.

Related Articles

Racing - Road

Tragic accident at Moscow Raceway’s WSBK

During Sunday’s FIM World Supersport race, an incident in the afternoon’s race led to the death of young Italian rider, Andrea Antonelli. Andrea was 25-years old, from Castiglione del Lago in Italy. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*