2018 F 750 GS and F 850 GS unveiled

BMW Motorrad has unveiled two adventure/touring machines at the Milan Motorcycle show, November 7.

The F 750 and 850 GS are being described by BMW as premium middle-class travel enduros.

BMW says the F 750 GS is designed for all riders who prefer the “sensation and conceptual design of a travel enduro”, while the F 850 GS, besides offering more power and torque, features “even more distinctive touring characteristics coupled with supreme off-road ability.”

At the heart of both bikes is a new engine, with the focus on increasing power and torque whilst reducing fuel consumption.

The 853cc engine will be shared across both machines, with the 750 GS producing slightly less power (77hp @ 7500rpm) than the 850 GS (95hp @ 8250rpm).

The 90-degree offset crank uses a 270/450 firing interval which emulates V-twin engine feel and dual counterbalance shafts are employed to reduce vibration.

Both machines will feature a slip and assist clutch for lighter clutch feel and road safety.

For electronics, the middleweight GSs have two rider modes, ABS and ASC (automatic stability control).

The F 750 GS and F 850 GS can be fitted ex-works with Pro riding modes, as well as the DTC (dynamic traction control) and cornering ABS Pro.

The other big update is a new steel bridge monocoque frame, integrating the engine as a stressed member for torsional strength and stiffness.

BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS highlights: